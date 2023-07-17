Previous
Crossing Under by darchibald
This is Don and Kathy's boat The Last Rambler passing under the lift bridge in Middleport. They spend the summer cruising the Erie Canal because St. Louis is too warm. I made the image yesterday, July 16, and had the privilege of meeting them today.
17th July 2023 17th Jul 23

Dave

@darchibald
