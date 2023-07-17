Sign up
Crossing Under
This is Don and Kathy's boat The Last Rambler passing under the lift bridge in Middleport. They spend the summer cruising the Erie Canal because St. Louis is too warm. I made the image yesterday, July 16, and had the privilege of meeting them today.
17th July 2023
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Album
Not Today's
Tags
boats
bridges
