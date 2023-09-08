Sign up
165 / 365
Sun through the sticks
I am trying to catch up on images I made from my July trip to the Adirondacks. At the Wild Center they have structure made from intertwining sticks. I liked how the sun was shining through the walls.
8th September 2023
8th Sep 23
Dave
ace
@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
Photo Details
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D3300
Taken
8th July 2023 12:00pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
sun
,
lens flare
