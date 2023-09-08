Previous
Sun through the sticks by darchibald
Sun through the sticks

I am trying to catch up on images I made from my July trip to the Adirondacks. At the Wild Center they have structure made from intertwining sticks. I liked how the sun was shining through the walls.
8th September 2023

Dave

@darchibald
I make images as I see the world with my imperfect eye.
