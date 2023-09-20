Sign up
171 / 365
Ivy's Panic Room
More from the benefit show I organized. The lead singer from Ivy's Panic Room, a band out of Rochester, NY.
I took over 900 photos that night, so I might be sharing for a bit.
20th September 2023
20th Sep 23
1
0
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
566
photos
30
followers
33
following
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
183
208
184
209
170
171
185
210
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
16th September 2023 7:23pm
Tags
music
,
bands
,
singers
,
live performance
John Falconer
ace
Great shot.
September 21st, 2023
