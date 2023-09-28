Previous
Cardboard Homestead-3 by darchibald
179 / 365

Cardboard Homestead-3

Matt the bass player for my son's band Cardboard Homestead. Here is my favorite song by them: https://cardboard-homestead.bandcamp.com/track/out-of-the-fire
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Dave

ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise