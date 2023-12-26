Sign up
227 / 365
Unwrapping
More of the grandbaby from Christmas Day
26th December 2023
26th Dec 23
2
1
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
Not Today's
Camera
Pixel 7
Taken
25th December 2023 4:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Linda Godwin
They are so precious to watch at that age
December 26th, 2023
Jessica Eby
Beautiful capture! My nephew is 4 now, but I still have a video on my phone of him opening his first Christmas present from us. Such precious memories to have record of :)
December 26th, 2023
