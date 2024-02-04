Sign up
265 / 365
Misty mountains
Some southern New York hills.
4th February 2024
4th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Tags
landscape
,
hills
,
landscape-64
