Previous
287 / 365
Sunrise-3
More ICM sunrise
26th February 2024
26th Feb 24
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
Not Today's
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
25th February 2024 7:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
dawn
,
icm
Wendy
ace
This reminds me of an old Bob Ross painting, someone didn't finish.
February 27th, 2024
katy
ace
Another very pretty result Dave
February 27th, 2024
