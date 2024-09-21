Sign up
Previous
Photo 541
Bower Farms
Stopped at the farmer's market in Medina, NY and bought some snapdragon apples from this gentleman.
21st September 2024
21st Sep 24
5
5
Dave
ace
@darchibald
As the name implies, an amateur is one who works for love; and viewed in this light the incorrectness of the popular classification is readily...
1776
photos
66
followers
67
following
534
535
536
537
538
539
540
541
485
172
540
575
486
173
541
576
Views
9
Comments
5
Fav's
5
Album
Secondary
Camera
NIKON D750
Taken
21st September 2024 12:27pm
Rob Z
ace
Great photo - I don't know what a snapdragon apple is, but they are the cutest looking tiny "pumpkins?" I've ever seen... :)
September 21st, 2024
Dave
ace
@robz
I couldn't get the apples in the shot. But, if you see snapdragon apples (they don't look like pumpkins lol), give them a try.
September 21st, 2024
Corinne C
ace
He looks so serious. Great portrait
September 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Looks like he a little put out
September 21st, 2024
Suzanne
ace
Like Rob, I've never heard of a snapdragon apple, but here in Oz we have different apple varieties adapted to the different conditions. I do like the pumpkins as well. The man looks very serious about it all.
September 21st, 2024
