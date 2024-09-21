Previous
Bower Farms by darchibald
Photo 541

Bower Farms

Stopped at the farmer's market in Medina, NY and bought some snapdragon apples from this gentleman.
21st September 2024 21st Sep 24

Dave

ace
@darchibald
Rob Z ace
Great photo - I don't know what a snapdragon apple is, but they are the cutest looking tiny "pumpkins?" I've ever seen... :)
September 21st, 2024  
Dave ace
@robz I couldn't get the apples in the shot. But, if you see snapdragon apples (they don't look like pumpkins lol), give them a try.
September 21st, 2024  
Corinne C ace
He looks so serious. Great portrait
September 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Looks like he a little put out
September 21st, 2024  
Suzanne ace
Like Rob, I've never heard of a snapdragon apple, but here in Oz we have different apple varieties adapted to the different conditions. I do like the pumpkins as well. The man looks very serious about it all.
September 21st, 2024  
