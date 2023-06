The mountains of St. Anton, Austria

So last week I was on holiday in Austria and on a trip to St. Anton am Alberg - a popular destination for skiers in winter. During the summer months however it offers a good chance for hikers and sightseers. I took the TWO ski lifts right to the top and even had a snowball fight with some fellow travellers! Pictures can do it no justice but boy do I recommend a visit if you find yourselves in the area!