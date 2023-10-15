Previous
Robin at Rockliffe Bay, Dumfries & Galloway. Scotland. by darrenboyj
Robin at Rockliffe Bay, Dumfries & Galloway. Scotland.

This stunning bird literally let me get this close for a photo! It looks fairly old so was maybe used to posing for pictures?
Taken recently on a trip to Scotland here in the UK.
15th October 2023 15th Oct 23

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
