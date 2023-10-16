Sign up
Previous
Photo 751
Forest steps
Taken in Mabie Forest, Dumfries & Galloway, Scotland. UK.
16th October 2023
16th Oct 23
Darren Juden
@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro Max
Taken
12th October 2023 10:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
stairs
,
steps
,
forest
,
scotland
,
up
,
mabie forest
,
dumfries & galloway
