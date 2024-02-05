Sign up
Photo 757
01:37.
01:37.
A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.
Taken on a walk in to work this morning. Tower blocks have always fascinated me - the vast array of characters and lives concealed within its walls.
5/29.
5th February 2024
5th Feb 24
Darren Juden
@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
April
ace
I like the gradient from the street lights ... it's like sepia to bw
February 5th, 2024
