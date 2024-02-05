Previous
01:37. by darrenboyj
Photo 757

01:37.

01:37.
A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

Taken on a walk in to work this morning. Tower blocks have always fascinated me - the vast array of characters and lives concealed within its walls.
5/29.
5th February 2024 5th Feb 24

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
207% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

April ace
I like the gradient from the street lights ... it's like sepia to bw
February 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise