Paul. by darrenboyj
A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.

Unexpectedly met Paul litter picking on my way home from work this morning. Think he was as surprised to see me as I was him.

6/29.
6th February 2024

Darren Juden

@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
207% complete

