Previous
Photo 758
Paul.
A month of Black and White Photography, except a shot of red for Valentine's Day.
Unexpectedly met Paul litter picking on my way home from work this morning. Think he was as surprised to see me as I was him.
6/29.
6th February 2024
6th Feb 24
Darren Juden
@darrenboyj
I'm not a spectacular photographer and never will be, but each photo i take evokes a feeling that can be remembered with just one view...
Views
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro Max
6th February 2024 10:54am
rubbish
,
b&w
,
litter
,
trash
,
for2024
,
litter picking
