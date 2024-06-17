Previous
Next
Praying Mantis by darsphotos
25 / 365

Praying Mantis

This baby preying mantis somehow made its way into our kitchen and onto a refrigerator magnet. I put a plastic cup over it and took it outside and put it on some ivy.
17th June 2024 17th Jun 24

Darlene

ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
7% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise