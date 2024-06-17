Sign up
25 / 365
Praying Mantis
This baby preying mantis somehow made its way into our kitchen and onto a refrigerator magnet. I put a plastic cup over it and took it outside and put it on some ivy.
17th June 2024
17th Jun 24
Darlene
ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
