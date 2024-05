In memory of Pyrrhula “Ferry” here on 365

I just found out that a friend I met here has gone to heaven. Ferry passed away on April 17 per a message from his family on his 365 project and on Facebook where I have been following him.



This flower I photographed on my walk is in memory of him. He loved his garden and if I ever needed information about plants he was right there. He also posted and shared photos of the beautiful fields of flowers they have in Holland and so much more.



RIP Ferry.