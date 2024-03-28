Sign up
Previous
17 / 365
Flowers for Easter
A surprise bouquet of flowers yesterday. They are so beautiful.
28th March 2024
28th Mar 24
2
0
Darlene
ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
17
photos
11
followers
34
following
4% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365 Year 2
Camera
iPhone 14 Plus
Taken
28th March 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Mags
ace
Very pretty! Nice color.
March 28th, 2024
katy
ace
A beautiful close-up of this statice
March 28th, 2024
Leave a Comment
