Previous
Butterfly by darsphotos
18 / 365

Butterfly

The prettiest butterfly I’ve ever seen in our yard landed on our blooming lemon tree.

I ran for my cell phone and took a few photos hoping to get really close and clear. It did not like me too close and flew away after I got a few photos.
18th April 2024 18th Apr 24

Darlene

ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
4% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

katy ace
what a terrific shot of it and some fabulous light too Darlene
April 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise