Dragonfly
Found this dragonfly dead in the backyard. Very cool to see close up.
4th September 2023
4th Sep 23
Darlene
ace
@darsphotos
I am married with one son and live in Elk Grove, California, a part of Sacramento County. I have been taking photos for as...
365 Year 2
iPhone XS Max
4th September 2023 9:58am
Mags
ace
Very interesting macro! Wonder what happened to it.
September 7th, 2023
