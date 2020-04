Project Veggie Bed

This year, we had 3 trees removed from our backyard, and one was an apple tree we planted 20 years ago. We miss it, but it had to go.



Last summer, I promised myself to build raised beds for gardening, but I realized I had a perfect spot already in the ground. I just need to clear the root system from the old apple tree. "JUST" haha. Today was 4 hours digging, pulling, sawing. I got a lot done. Another day tomorrow. Then I need to amend the soil.