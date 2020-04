Mediterranean Roasted Eggplant

While I posted a full on meat shot the other day, I also made this vegan roasted Mediterranean eggplant dish that is one of my most requested dishes from my friends (especially for parties). It was part of my anniversary dinner--I got the produce from a local restaurant's pantry delivery service (a box of veggies!). I've never been a lover of eggplant (the flavor is odd for me), but I can eat this all day long!