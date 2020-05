Last Day of High School with the Yard Sign (Naked Sign Pic haha)

The cross country team Varsity members used to do a "naked" sign pic whenever they made it to state championships. Aidan never ran Varsity, but everyone loves this type of photo, so she donned her gear, hid behind the sign, and voila. So proud of my senior who really is something. Graduation is going to be weird this year, but we'll find a way to celebrate this amazing kid!