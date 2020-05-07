Previous
Next
Finishing Touches--The Hair Cut by darylo
45 / 365

Finishing Touches--The Hair Cut

Last night, my daugthers cut my husband's hair. Today he went back to the hospital to work in person (he's in finance and was able to work from home).

I worry for his safety and for the safety of everyone working so hard to keep our food and health going.

The least we could do was to cut his hair for him. Not sure he will love the result, but it was a fun family activity.
7th May 2020 7th May 20

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year Eight (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 7 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
12% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Cathy ace
We live in challenging and changing times. Hope your husband was happy with the haircut and is able to stay safe at work. I like the beginning of the saying on his t-shirt... I can think of several ways to end that!
May 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise