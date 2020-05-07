Finishing Touches--The Hair Cut

Last night, my daugthers cut my husband's hair. Today he went back to the hospital to work in person (he's in finance and was able to work from home).



I worry for his safety and for the safety of everyone working so hard to keep our food and health going.



The least we could do was to cut his hair for him. Not sure he will love the result, but it was a fun family activity.