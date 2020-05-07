Sign up
Finishing Touches--The Hair Cut
Last night, my daugthers cut my husband's hair. Today he went back to the hospital to work in person (he's in finance and was able to work from home).
I worry for his safety and for the safety of everyone working so hard to keep our food and health going.
The least we could do was to cut his hair for him. Not sure he will love the result, but it was a fun family activity.
Cathy
ace
We live in challenging and changing times. Hope your husband was happy with the haircut and is able to stay safe at work. I like the beginning of the saying on his t-shirt... I can think of several ways to end that!
May 8th, 2020
