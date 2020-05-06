Previous
In GA, We are NOT going to Salons... by darylo
44 / 365

In GA, We are NOT going to Salons...

Home haircut by daughters learning to use the electric clippers. Husband went back to work at hospital, and he needed a cut.
6th May 2020 6th May 20

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
Daryl O'Hare
Photo Details

