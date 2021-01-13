Sign up
Previous
Next
214 / 365
The Announced Flyover 2
Geese let you know they are coming. Armed with only a 35mm these days (by choice), the cropping must begin.
Skies were gray at the beginning of my walk, just after the announcement of the second impeachment of our horrible president.
But then the skies got bright at about mile 2.
I love how Geese are so noisy when they fly. I forgot to get AI Servo going and a fast shutter, but this is a-ok. Alternative shot of them here:
https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-01-13
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
2164
photos
118
followers
71
following
58% complete
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Mostly Birds
Taken
13th January 2021 4:33pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
