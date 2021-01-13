Previous
Next
The Announced Flyover 2 by darylo
214 / 365

The Announced Flyover 2

Geese let you know they are coming. Armed with only a 35mm these days (by choice), the cropping must begin.

Skies were gray at the beginning of my walk, just after the announcement of the second impeachment of our horrible president.

But then the skies got bright at about mile 2.

I love how Geese are so noisy when they fly. I forgot to get AI Servo going and a fast shutter, but this is a-ok. Alternative shot of them here: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-01-13
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Daryl O'Hare

ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
58% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise