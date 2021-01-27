Previous
My Mom #2 OOF by darylo
Photo 441

My mother lives in the building where a new client bought FOUR of my photo prints, so I needed to drop them off. I let my mom know I would be there, and she came down to talk outside with me--she also gave me my belated birthday present (two heirlooms of my grandmother's)--so sweet.

I told her I wanted to go around the corner to take some Out of Focus shots, and I enlisted her help to be the subject walking in the shots! haha! I had my own model!

At 84, my mom has just finished an exciting film production completely conceived and written by her. She's an accomplished author, writer, artist, and poet--the final one being the focus of the film. Can't wait to share it with people once we get our marketing down.

My mom lives in midtown Atlanta, and it's been shifting and changing over the years. This area where I took the photos is completely new--it was always a live/eat/play/work area before it became a brand new concept of it all over again.

I did some ICM too (I much prefer it to OOF), but these made me think of my mom--we can add "model" to her list of accomplishments! Other OOF here: https://365project.org/darylo/album4/2021-01-26
Daryl O'Hare

katy ace
This is a terrific photo . I like the composieiotn and processing of the other better though.
January 28th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn I agree. This one didn't need to be sooooo out of focus! haha. I'm definitely more comfortable with ICM, which is actually harder, but you never know what you're gonna get!
January 28th, 2021  
