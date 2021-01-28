Previous
1 Point Salad by darylo
1 Point Salad


I heated up my waffle iron, took out some frozen edamame and heated them up in the microwave. I also microwaved some frozen shredded potatoes while I was at it. I tossed in some soy sauce, garlic salt, and ginger powder to the potatoes.

Then I put the small mound in the center of my waffle iron and just kept cooking it and cooking it until it crisped and then threw some scallions on top.

After this shot, I then de-podded (a word?) the edamame, made a quick vinaigrette with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1/2 lime fresh squeezed, a squirt of dijon mustard, grated one half of a garlic, and then chopped lettuce and added the potato crisp and edamame to the salad.

So it's a snack or a meal! haha. Other shot here: https://365project.org/darylo/didn-t-make-cut/2021-01-27
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Daryl O'Hare

katy ace
I really like the detail of this closeup view, Daryl
January 28th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn thank you! I'm working with one lens that is good for food (as long as I have light).
January 28th, 2021  
Jane Pittenger ace
If I go on WW, I want you to cook for me
January 28th, 2021  
