The 0 Point Potato Crisp and Edamame by darylo
Photo 399

The 0 Point Potato Crisp and Edamame

I heated up my waffle iron, took out some frozen edamame and heated them up in the microwave. I also microwaved some frozen shredded potatoes while I was at it. I tossed in some soy sauce, garlic salt, and ginger powder to the potatoes.

Then I put the small mound in the center of my waffle iron and just kept cooking it and cooking it until it crisped and then threw some scallions on top.

After this shot, I then de-podded (a word?) the edamame, made a quick vinaigrette with 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, 1/2 lime fresh squeezed, a squirt of dijon mustard, grated one half of a garlic, and then chopped lettuce and added the potato crisp and edamame to the salad.

So it's a snack or a meal! haha. Other shot here: https://365project.org/darylo/album4/2021-01-28
katy ace
Looks amazing and sounds so good too! (shucked peas, edamame)
January 28th, 2021  
Daryl O'Hare ace
@grammyn I KNEW you would know the right word. xoxo
January 28th, 2021  
