Photo 410
Leftovers put in a cabbage cup!
This chicken dish was a yummy one. You can find it here:
https://litecravings.com/kung-pao-chicken/
I didn't use the oil for cooking or the sugar (I use Swerve for sugar these days). I also didn't bother with the applesauce. My husband loved it. Makes great leftovers too in these cabbage cups with lettuce--have even more for tomorrow!
My dinner for tonight was interesting:
https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-02-24
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Daryl O'Hare
ace
@darylo
Somewhere in Year NINE (by time, not photos). I have been wandering this site for 8 plus years now, and I can't seem to...
9
1
Others
Canon EOS 7D Mark II
24th February 2021 12:57pm
food
chicken
cabbage
ww
foodphotography
cv2021
kungpao
katy
ace
This one looks amazing when viewed on black. One of the things I remember being told when I took home ec, so many decades ago, was to serve a meal with a variety of colors. You have definitely succeeded in that endeavor with this meal!
February 25th, 2021
