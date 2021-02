Leftovers put in a cabbage cup!

This chicken dish was a yummy one. You can find it here: https://litecravings.com/kung-pao-chicken/ I didn't use the oil for cooking or the sugar (I use Swerve for sugar these days). I also didn't bother with the applesauce. My husband loved it. Makes great leftovers too in these cabbage cups with lettuce--have even more for tomorrow!My dinner for tonight was interesting: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-02-24