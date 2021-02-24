Previous
Leftovers put in a cabbage cup! by darylo
Photo 410

Leftovers put in a cabbage cup!

This chicken dish was a yummy one. You can find it here: https://litecravings.com/kung-pao-chicken/

I didn't use the oil for cooking or the sugar (I use Swerve for sugar these days). I also didn't bother with the applesauce. My husband loved it. Makes great leftovers too in these cabbage cups with lettuce--have even more for tomorrow!

My dinner for tonight was interesting: https://365project.org/darylo/2021/2021-02-24
Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
katy ace
This one looks amazing when viewed on black. One of the things I remember being told when I took home ec, so many decades ago, was to serve a meal with a variety of colors. You have definitely succeeded in that endeavor with this meal!
February 25th, 2021  
