"Firecracker" Ground Turkey

I decided to roast some potatoes and broccoli to add to it. Roasted broccoli is sooooo much better than steamed or sauteed!
This is basically a hotsauce recipe, but used apple sauce to sweeten it. I was skeptical, but all in all, it was a fine meal. Just odd (perhaps for my choice of potatoes and broccoli too mixed in--who knows). I also had my leftover Kung Pao Chicken with cabbage leaves for lunch today.
My husband took off work today, too! So we went on a long hike in the nearby woods for about 4.5 miles. My left foot is bothering me, so I'm resting it tonight. I think I must have twisted it the other day because this is the second day of issues.