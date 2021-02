"Firecracker" Ground Turkey

This is probably not the biggest hit in our house, certainly good in taste, but odd enough we'll most likely skip it in the future.I used this recipe: https://litecravings.com/wprm_print/1933 I decided to roast some potatoes and broccoli to add to it. Roasted broccoli is sooooo much better than steamed or sauteed!This is basically a hotsauce recipe, but used apple sauce to sweeten it. I was skeptical, but all in all, it was a fine meal. Just odd (perhaps for my choice of potatoes and broccoli too mixed in--who knows). I also had my leftover Kung Pao Chicken with cabbage leaves for lunch today.My husband took off work today, too! So we went on a long hike in the nearby woods for about 4.5 miles. My left foot is bothering me, so I'm resting it tonight. I think I must have twisted it the other day because this is the second day of issues.If you'd like to see my lunch: https://365project.org/darylo/didn-t-make-cut/2021-02-24