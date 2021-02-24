Previous
"Firecracker" Ground Turkey by darylo
"Firecracker" Ground Turkey

This is probably not the biggest hit in our house, certainly good in taste, but odd enough we'll most likely skip it in the future.

I used this recipe: https://litecravings.com/wprm_print/1933

I decided to roast some potatoes and broccoli to add to it. Roasted broccoli is sooooo much better than steamed or sauteed!

This is basically a hotsauce recipe, but used apple sauce to sweeten it. I was skeptical, but all in all, it was a fine meal. Just odd (perhaps for my choice of potatoes and broccoli too mixed in--who knows). I also had my leftover Kung Pao Chicken with cabbage leaves for lunch today.

My husband took off work today, too! So we went on a long hike in the nearby woods for about 4.5 miles. My left foot is bothering me, so I'm resting it tonight. I think I must have twisted it the other day because this is the second day of issues.

If you'd like to see my lunch: https://365project.org/darylo/didn-t-make-cut/2021-02-24
Photo Details

katy ace
Beautiful strong rich colors in this photo. Although I have already eaten it is making me hungry to look at it.
February 25th, 2021  
