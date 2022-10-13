My Friend Jacquie

I love this photo.



1. My friend Jacquie has always been a willing "model" when I'm sampling "something" to do with photography. I needed to practice with light kit/Sony transmitter today (well, that was great until the battery quit by minute 5), and she was happy to help.



2. She helped me with various poses today -- oh, they could be pretty funny, but bless her, she did whatever I asked.



3. She's moving all the way to the west coast to Oregon, and I'm very, very excited for her.



4. I'm extrememly, extremely sad that she is going that far away. She's my partner in crime, my friend I call when I need help, my text-at-midnight buddy, my cooking partner, my "let's go on an adventure" comrade, and my "person" who knows everything, everything about me. It's impossible to put into words what this amazing friend is to me. Next week, I'm going to cry ugly tears.



5. This is the last shot of the shoot. And it's my favorite (no light kit, no fuss with editing, just a clear, nice shot of a woman who is my best friend).