HIGH Museum-Atlanta-First Photoshop shot

Well, I'm at least trying to figure out this thing called PS! Ha! A friend visits me once a year (we have been friends since high school), and we usually do a photowalk while we catch up. It's always lovely to see him again.



There were these amazing ginko trees, which I may load later, but I decided to edit this shot in BW, but the sky was blown out. So I attempted, rather miserably initially, to replace the sky to give the flat shot some more dimension.



I clearly need to learn in a more directed way, but I haven't done that in 14 or so years, so why start now? Ha!



So much has happened, and I'll do an update soon. I'm still snapping, I'm still loving my new Sony a7rii even if half the time, I'm just winging it. It is a lovely camera.



