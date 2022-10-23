Dancing with Light Workshop

I'm still working on this photo, and I'm using the new LR AI functions (for me at least--remember, I've been using LR5 for ages until now). Last weekend, I attended a photography workshop; actually 2 workshops in a day. The second workshop included dancers as models hoping to capture the light. The first workshop was a bit mindblowing on how to capture images sharply with a flash (in camera no less) in full sunlight or in shade without a ton of perfection.



Anyway, this workshop, I used my new Sony, and I love this particular shot. I would love to learn how to replace the background, but for now, I'm trying to work around the blownout window!



Will work on it again and post a new version at some point!