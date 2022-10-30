Engagement Photoshoot at the Fabulous Fox Theatre

With my new Sony a7Rii in hand, I did my first official photoshoot. The key was to get the Fox Theatre marquis in the background for the shoot. What I didn't know before we started was that we would have access to the entire theatre while it was empty, and my light kit didn't work at all. I wish I had what I had learned from a photography workshop the weekend after this (using an incamera flash to get tack shart shots). It was a big opportunity to do this shoot in this location (usally cost prohibitive) and it was a lot of fun doing this with my niece and her fiance. I'll post a few more shots I have of the location.



I'm also learning how to use LR 12 and PS, so the learning curve is huge for me at an important moment, but I loved helping out how I could, if I could. Lots to learn!



