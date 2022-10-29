Previous
The Fox Theatre by darylo
207 / 365

The Fox Theatre

This was so hard to do, handheld, very little light, and the most amazing backdrop in your life--a once in a lifetime moment, and I was fumbling. What a dream photo shoot. The editing leaves a lot to be desired, but I did what I could.

The Fox Theatre is one of a handful theatres in the U.S. that has a night sky, a canopy, a legendary organ, and the seats of a lifetime. This one doesn't have the organ in it, and the couple was really dark, so I had to edit for getting a bit of light on them. The noise in the photo is awful. I wish I had one second chance on this one, but it still gives a sense of the beautiful place.
29th October 2022 29th Oct 22

Daryl O'Hare

@darylo
katy ace
What a fabulous backdrop for the photo and I think you have done a remarkable job of showing its beauty
October 31st, 2022  
Danette Thompson ace
What a beautiful setting!
October 31st, 2022  
*lynn ace
What a grand place! Impressive photo!
October 31st, 2022  
