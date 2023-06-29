Previous
Is this a dagger, which I see before me? by davidrobinson
249 / 365

Is this a dagger, which I see before me?

My Isle of Lewis repro chess pieces acting out a famous soliloquy from Shakespeare's Macbeth.
29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

David Robinson

