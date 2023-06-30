Sign up
Previous
250 / 365
Uneasy lies the head that wears a crown
Close up of a chess piece.
30th June 2023
30th Jun 23
1
0
David Robinson
@davidrobinson
I was active until January 2018, then went away to do other things. I post mainly on Facebook and did once use Instagram before its...
243
244
245
246
247
248
249
250
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
2016 / 2023
Camera
NIKON D850
Taken
30th June 2023 11:00am
Tags
king
,
chess
,
head
,
game
,
board
,
medieval
,
crown
Peter Dulis
ace
Nice lighting
June 30th, 2023
