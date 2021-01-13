Sign up
13 / 365
Claude
This is our bundle of energy Claude.
22 months old and constantly on the go. Today it is cold and damp, he must be feeling it too
13th January 2021
13th Jan 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Babs
ace
He looks as though he is quite a wise chap.
January 13th, 2021
