Claude by denful
Claude

This is our bundle of energy Claude.
22 months old and constantly on the go. Today it is cold and damp, he must be feeling it too
13th January 2021 13th Jan 21

Granny7

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Babs ace
He looks as though he is quite a wise chap.
January 13th, 2021  
