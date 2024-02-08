Previous
Light by denful
Photo 650

Light

When I saw this image it quite literally took my breath away. The light through the window on the simple cross. As I walked nearer to it from the other end of the cellarium I could feel the presence of the Holy Spirit.
8th February 2024 8th Feb 24

Granny7(Denise)

Phil Sandford ace
Fountains Abbey Cellarium I think. Huge wine cellar for the monks. Very nice.
February 8th, 2024  
