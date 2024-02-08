Sign up
Photo 650
Light
When I saw this image it quite literally took my breath away. The light through the window on the simple cross. As I walked nearer to it from the other end of the cellarium I could feel the presence of the Holy Spirit.
8th February 2024
8th Feb 24
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Phil Sandford
Fountains Abbey Cellarium I think. Huge wine cellar for the monks. Very nice.
February 8th, 2024
