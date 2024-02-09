Previous
Peace in B&W by denful
Photo 651

Peace in B&W

Yesterday I posted this in B&W. @phil_howcroft suggested that it would probably work in B&W. Here it is.
Thank you to everyone for your comments and favs which put the shot on the popular page,
Thanks. Phil for the suggestion!
9th February 2024 9th Feb 24

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
178% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise