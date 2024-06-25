Sign up
Photo 656
Biker Boy
This is my friends grandson, he is 4 and has just learnt to ride his bike. This is a speedy bit because of the slight hill on the way down.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
1
1
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
25th June 2024 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Beverley
ace
A special moment he won’t forget. Great capture
July 7th, 2024
