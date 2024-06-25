Previous
Biker Boy by denful
Photo 656

Biker Boy

This is my friends grandson, he is 4 and has just learnt to ride his bike. This is a speedy bit because of the slight hill on the way down.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Granny7(Denise)

Beverley ace
A special moment he won’t forget. Great capture
July 7th, 2024  
