Previous
Photo 653
Into the light
This will be the last from Fountains abbey (for now). More wonderful repetition and archways.
11th February 2024
11th Feb 24
4
4
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
178% complete
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
3rd February 2024 1:42pm
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous POV! such a beautiful place too!
February 11th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Superb!
February 11th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
Stunning!
February 11th, 2024
Babs
ace
Fabulous, huge fav.
February 12th, 2024
