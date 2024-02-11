Previous
Into the light by denful
Into the light

This will be the last from Fountains abbey (for now). More wonderful repetition and archways.
ace
Corinne C ace
Fabulous POV! such a beautiful place too!
February 11th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Superb!
February 11th, 2024  
LManning (Laura) ace
Stunning!
February 11th, 2024  
Babs ace
Fabulous, huge fav.
February 12th, 2024  
