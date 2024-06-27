Sign up
Previous
Photo 656
Reflections
Saltburn pier when the tide is going out leaving water for reflections to occur.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
4
0
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
736
photos
84
followers
98
following
179% complete
View this month »
649
650
651
652
653
654
655
656
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS R8
Taken
27th June 2024 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
Great reflections nicely captured.
July 6th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Perfect capture, wonderful lines and layers of colour. Gorgeous
July 6th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
Nicely captured!
July 6th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
Good to see you pop up! Lovely three layer scene.
July 6th, 2024
