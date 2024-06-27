Previous
Reflections by denful
Saltburn pier when the tide is going out leaving water for reflections to occur.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Susan Wakely ace
Great reflections nicely captured.
July 6th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Perfect capture, wonderful lines and layers of colour. Gorgeous
July 6th, 2024  
Carole Sandford ace
Nicely captured!
July 6th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
Good to see you pop up! Lovely three layer scene.
July 6th, 2024  
