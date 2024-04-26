Previous
Snail escape by denful
Snail escape

Spotted this fella escaping from the bag that I had piled all the garden rubbish into’
26th April 2024 26th Apr 24

Granny7(Denise)

ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
Bill Davidson
A super capture…. great focus.
May 16th, 2024  
