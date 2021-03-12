Previous
Rainbow by denful
70 / 365

Rainbow

As I was driving out of the carpark this evening I saw the rainbow..... window down couldn’t see the screen due to the sun and there were cars waiting behind me! It was a busy day today and I was feeling fed up so this made me feel a lot better.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
