Photo 646
Tree
Found this old tree at Fountains Abbey near Ripon in North Yorkshire. I loved the textures
3rd February 2024
3rd Feb 24
Granny7(Denise)
ace
@denful
So here we go again. I now have a new camera so I am hoping to get some better photos this year and use some...
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Fascinating looking tree.
February 3rd, 2024
Peter Dulis
ace
nice in monochrome
February 3rd, 2024
