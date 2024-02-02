Previous
Doorway to heaven by denful
Doorway to heaven

Beautiful blue skies in York today. Looking through window of St Mary’s Abbey in the Museum Gardens.
2nd February 2024 2nd Feb 24

Granny7(Denise)

Carole Sandford ace
Lovely capture!
February 2nd, 2024  
Christina ace
Wonderful textures and architecture
February 2nd, 2024  
