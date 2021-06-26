Previous
Inside out by denful
174 / 365

Inside out

The entrance to Ripon Cathedral, reflecting the building’s on the opposite side of the road.
26th June 2021 26th Jun 21

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Love the symmetry of the doors archway. Have driven passed this cathedral a few times, but have never been in.
June 27th, 2021  
