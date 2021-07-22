Sharing is caring

In Yorkshire for a long weekend with my fabulous college friends. We met 42 years ago as fresh faced 18 year olds at St John’s College in York,and have remained firm friends ever since.

This weekend in York is the first time we have been able to meet up in 18 months. I came up a day early so that I can see family who live in York before the others arrive.

Kay lives in York now and I couldn’t resist these bees who along with many others were delighted with the nectar from these flowers ( yet again I have no idea what they are called)