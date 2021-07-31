Previous
Windy day by denful
210 / 365

Windy day

We went to the beach today to keep the girls out of mischief, and to prevent arguments. They love the beach whatever the weather.
It was very windy but warm, perfect conditions for me. Met up with friends and enjoyed a walk and of course coffeee.
@denful
Hello my name is Denise.
