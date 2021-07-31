Sign up
210 / 365
Windy day
We went to the beach today to keep the girls out of mischief, and to prevent arguments. They love the beach whatever the weather.
It was very windy but warm, perfect conditions for me. Met up with friends and enjoyed a walk and of course coffeee.
31st July 2021
31st Jul 21
Granny7
ace
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
263
photos
84
followers
81
following
57% complete
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
Tags
girls
,
windy
,
littlehampton
