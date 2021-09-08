Previous
Asleep by denful
245 / 365

Asleep

My daughter in law went back to work this week. I am looking after Ivy on Wednesday’s until she goes to nursery! She had been asleep for an hour and a half on me. This is the best way I know to spend my day off.
8th September 2021

Granny7(Denise)

@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
Pam Knowler
Oh my goodness what a beautiful capture!! How lucky you are!!
September 8th, 2021  
