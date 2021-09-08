Sign up
245 / 365
Asleep
My daughter in law went back to work this week. I am looking after Ivy on Wednesday’s until she goes to nursery! She had been asleep for an hour and a half on me. This is the best way I know to spend my day off.
8th September 2021
8th Sep 21
Granny7(Denise)
@denful
Hello my name is Denise. I am 63 years old married with 4 grown up children and 7 grandchildren, the last one arrived on 8th...
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
245
Tags
ivy
Pam Knowler
ace
Oh my goodness what a beautiful capture!! How lucky you are!!
September 8th, 2021
